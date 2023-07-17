TU-NER Feat. KING CRIMSON Legends To Release Debut Album Next Month

From the kitchen of the original King Crimson R&D fraKctal units & Stick Men comes Tu-Ner, featuring touch guitarist Markus Reuter, alongside the powerhouse rhythm section of Pat Mastelotto on drums and Trey Gunn on Warr guitar.

Defying logistics to grab four days together, the immersive session included repertoire rehearsal; as well as recording semi-prepared pieces and several full improvisations. The band’s chemistry has deep roots and connections are made quickly so large slabs of music appear unedited.

These two hours of recordings are the outcome of their debut double disc album, T-1 Contact Information, coming August 14.

Tracklisting:

Disc One:

"Crowfin"

"31"

"Apple Turtle"

"On The Other Side"

"Contact Information"

Disc Two:

"Forcibly Taken Into The Future"

"Moses"

"Poodles"

"Poem About A Sad Horse"

Pat Mastelotto - Very rarely does a drummer go on to forge the most successful career on the demise of their former hit band. Phil Collins and Dave Grohl have managed it, and so too has Pat Mastelotto, a self taught drummer from Northern California, who has also been involved with pushing the envelope of electronic drumming. Pat has spent a lifetime jumping genres from pop, to prog, to electronica to world music with – among others – Mr. Mister, XTC, David Sylvian, The Rembrandts, Kimmo Pohjonen, and for the last 25 years with King Crimson and Stick Men.

Markus Reuter is a composer, guitarist, and producer. He began his musical journey as a composer before delving into Robert. Fripp’s Guitar Craft, mastering the Chapman Stick, and eventually transitioning to the U8 Touch Guitar. Reuter has released numerous solo albums and has collaborated extensively with various musicians. He holds a prominent position in the experimental band Anchor and Burden and forms the duo Tuner with Pat. Additionally, he was a member of Europa String Choir and has worked alongside notable artists such as Gary Husband, Robert Rich, J. Peter Schwalm, Mark Wingfield, and many others. Reuter’s versatility is evident through his involvement in Devin Townsend’s touring band. Notably, he also performs in power trios including Stick Men with Pat and Tony Levin, TRUCE with Asaf Sirkis and Fabio Trentini, and Markus Reuter/Tim Motzer/Kenny Grohowski.

Trey Gunn, the extraordinary Warr guitarist and musician, has left an indelible mark on the world of progressive music. Renowned for his virtuosic talent, he has graced the stages and recording studios with legendary acts such as King Crimson, Brian Eno, David Sylvian, Robert Fripp, Happy Rhodes, Puscifer, Tool and John Paul Jones, contributing his unique blend of mesmerizing and innovative playing. As the founder of the esteemed 7D Media record label, Gunn continues to be a guiding force in curating exceptional musical experiences. Trey Gunn’s visionary artistry and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of sound make him a true luminary in the realm of progressive music.

Tour dates:

August

14 - Piermont, NY - The Turning Point

15 - Allentown, PA - Rodale Room, Allentown Symphony Hall

17 - Hudson Falls, NY - Strand Theater

19 - Rochester, NY - Loving Cup

20 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

22 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

23 - Detroit, MI - Joy Manor Westland

24 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Irving Theater

26 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Rock Club

27 - Benton Harbor, M - The Livery

29 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern

30 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ludlow Garage

31 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

September

1 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone

2 - Chapel Hill, NC - Storybook Farm

November

29 - Brno, Czech Republic - The Crimson Marathon at SONO Music Club

30 - Prague, Czech Republic - The Crimson Marathon at Archa Theatre

Lineup:

Markus Reuter – Touch Guitar, Soundscapes

Pat Mastelotto – Drums, Electronics, Vocoder

Trey Gunn – Warr Guitar, Fretless Warr Guitar, Vocoder

(Photo - Julia Hensley)