TU-NER Feat. KING CRIMSON Members To Release Live Album And Tour North America In May

7D Media is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Tu-Ner For Lovers, a new CD from the ensemble of Pat Mastelotto and Trey Gunn (best known for their work with King Crimson) and Markus Reuter. Scheduled for release on May 3, this album is a prelude to the much-anticipated US Tu-Ner tour in May.

Tu-Ner For Lovers is taken from their live shows in 2023. It weaves together an immersive audioscape that blends the churning rhythms of Mastelotto, the dripping touch guitar layers of Reuter, and the seductive Warr Guitar of Gunn.

“Tu-Ner For Lovers is not just music; it’s an invitation to experience love and intimacy through a progressive rock prism and a wonderful precursor to their live performances.”

Pre-order the album here.

Upcoming tour dates:

May

9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rhythm Room

10 - San Marcos, CA - The Bornemann Theater

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Baked Potato

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Baked Potato

14 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Hall

16 - Stockton, CA - Haggin Museum

18 - Arcata, CA - Arcata Playhouse

20 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

22 - Portland, OR - Alberta Abbey

23 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door

25 - Vashon Island, WA - Open Space Arts Center

26 - Vancouver, BC - - BlueShore Financial Centre for Performing Arts

30 - Redding, CA - The Dip

Pat Mastelotto - Very rarely does a drummer go on to forge the most successful career on the demise of their former hit band. Phil Collins and Dave Grohl have managed it, and so too has Pat Mastelotto, a self-taught drummer from Northern California, who has also been involved with pushing the envelope of electronic drumming. Pat has spent a lifetime jumping genres from pop, to prog, to electronica to world music with – among others – Mr. Mister, XTC, David Sylvian, The Rembrandts, Kimmo Pohjonen, and for the last 25 years with King Crimson and Stick Men.

Markus Reuter is a composer, guitarist, and producer. He began his musical journey as a composer before delving into Robert Fripp’s Guitar Craft, mastering the Chapman Stick, and eventually transitioning to the U8 Touch Guitar. Reuter has released numerous solo albums and has collaborated extensively with various musicians. He holds a prominent position in the experimental band Anchor and Burden and forms the duo Tuner with Pat. Additionally, he was a member of Europa String Choir and has worked alongside notable artists such as Gary Husband, Robert Rich, J. Peter Schwalm, Mark Wingfield, and

many others. Reuter's versatility is evident through his involvement in Devin Townsend’s touring band. Notably, he also performs in power trios including Stick Men with Pat and Tony Levin, Truce with Asaf Sirkis and Fabio Trentini, and Markus Reuter/Tim Motzer/Kenny Grohowski.

Trey Gunn, the extraordinary Warr guitarist and musician, has left an indelible mark on the world of progressive and experimental music. Renowned for his virtuosic talent, he has graced the stages and recording studios with legendary acts such as King Crimson, David Sylvian, Robert Fripp, Brian Eno, Happy Rhodes, Puscifer, Tool and John Paul Jones, contributing his unique blend of mesmerizing and innovative playing. As the founder of the esteemed 7D Media record label, Gunn continues to be a guiding force in curating exceptional musical experiences. Trey Gunn’s visionary artistry and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of sound make him a true luminary in the realm of progressive music.

(Photo - Julia Hensley)