TUNGSTEN Feat. Former HAMMERFALL Drummer Debut "Lullaby" Music Video

Symphonic metallers Tungsten, the quartet consisting of ex-HammerFall drummer Anders Johannson, his sons Karl (bass, keyboards) and Niklas (guitars), and singer Mike Andersson, have released the new single, "Lullaby", lifted from the band's upcoming album, The Grand Inferno, out October 18 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

A message states: "It's about a mother who sacrifices her own child to a herd of unknowing beings to stay forever young but, her story takes a dark turn as the child returns from the grave and brings its revenge for the things she had done to him as the lullaby she sang for her child is sung forevermore by the child."

"The place we rented to film the band scenes for the music video was very strange and spooky. Small trees and bushes were growing on the third floor in a big warehouse room….green moss covered the ground…overall a fun but, kinda nasty experience."

Stream/download "Lullaby" here, and watch the music video below:

The upcoming self-produced 11-song offering emerges as a testament to Tungsten's relentless pursuit of sonic excellence. With a rich tapestry of heavy riffs and captivating melodies, the album showcases the band's dynamic range and songwriting prowess.

Pre-order The Grand Inferno in the physical format of your choice (CD-digipak, coloured vinyl), pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally here.

The Grand Inferno Tracklisting:

"Anger"

"Blood Of The Kings"

"Lullaby"

"The Grand Inferno"

"Falling Apart"

"Walborg"

"Vantablack"

"Me, Myself, My Enemy"

"Chaos"

"Sound Of A Violin"

"Angel Eyes"

"Blood Of The Kings" video:

"Walborg" video:

Tungsten are:

Mike Andersson - vocals

Niklas "Nick" Johansson - guitars, backing vocals

Karl "Kalle" Johansson - bass, keyboards, screams

Anders Johansson - drums

(Photo - Mike Norgren)