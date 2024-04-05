TUNGSTEN Feat. Former HAMMERFALL Drummer Release New Digital Single "Walborg"; Music Video

Today, Swedish symphonic metallers, Tungsten, invite us to celebrate this year's Walpurgis Night early as they unveil the first digital single from their upcoming fourth studio album, The Grand Inferno, which will be released later this year via their new label partner Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Delivering a strong melodic Nordic folk feeling which flirts with the band's early days, their new anthem, "Walborg" sounds like an instant classic from the group.

Stream/purchase the track here, and watch a video below.

Lead singer Mike Andersson says, "The idea for the lyric came up naturally because of its enchanting music penned by Karl. On April 30, we celebrate something called 'Valborg' in Sweden and Finland. In English it's called 'Walpurgis Night.' It's a very old tradition which has been celebrated since the Middle Ages where people light up a big bonfire to burn out winter and to welcome spring. So the lyric is basically a story about this holiday, but with a twist."

"My ambition and goal was to compose a classic Tungsten song with strong hooks and a heavy Nordic folk influence. I also wanted to include more traditional folk instruments and voices in this song, blended with our trademark industrial trademark soundscapes," adds bass/keyboard player Karl Johansson.

As if new music wasn't enough from the Tungsten camp, the quartet have also been announced as support act for seven upcoming Scandinavian dates of their labelmates Sonata Arctica. The lineup for the Swedish, Norwegian and Danish shows scheduled for September 2024 will be completed by iconic Greek metal act Firewind and German power metallers Serious Black.

Mike comments, "We're really excited and ready to tour with Sonata Arctica in Scandinavia in September. It'll be an honour to share the stages with these bands and to meet the audience. It's truly gonna be a blast and we can't wait!"

Tungsten are:

Mike Andersson - vocals

Niklas "Nick" Johansson - guitars, backing vocals

Karl "Kalle" Johansson - bass, keyboards, screams

Anders Johansson - drums

(Photo - Mike Norgren)