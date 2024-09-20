TUNGSTEN Feat. Former HAMMERFALL Drummer Release "The Grand Inferno" Music Video

Symphonic metallers Tungsten, the quartet consisting of ex-HammerFall drummer Anders Johannson, his sons Karl (bass, keyboards) and Niklas (guitars), and singer Mike Andersson, have released a video for "The Grand Inferno", the title track of the band's upcoming album, out October 18 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Mike Andersson explains, "We wanted to give this song extra attention by choosing it as a single, not just as the title track. The sound is unmistakably Tungsten, yet it's different and more melodic. I really hope our fans and listeners receive this song well and that it surprises them in a positive way."

Nick Johansson continues, “The title track, 'The Grand Inferno', is about the feeling to be unnoticed or ignored for a long time. The song follows a journey of someone who stays in the background, almost invisible. But by the end, they go through a big change and finally come into their own in a powerful way, like an explosion or a burst of flames. It's about how they find their strength and make a strong impact when they finally show who they really are.”

Stream/download "The Grand Inferno" here, and watch the music video below:

The upcoming self-produced 11-song offering emerges as a testament to Tungsten's relentless pursuit of sonic excellence. With a rich tapestry of heavy riffs and captivating melodies, the album showcases the band's dynamic range and songwriting prowess.

Pre-order The Grand Inferno in the physical format of your choice (CD-digipak, coloured vinyl), pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally here.

The Grand Inferno Tracklisting:

"Anger"

"Blood Of The Kings"

"Lullaby"

"The Grand Inferno"

"Falling Apart"

"Walborg"

"Vantablack"

"Me, Myself, My Enemy"

"Chaos"

"Sound Of A Violin"

"Angel Eyes"

"Lullaby" video:

"Blood Of The Kings" video:

"Walborg" video:

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Tungsten are:

Mike Andersson - vocals

Niklas "Nick" Johansson - guitars, backing vocals

Karl "Kalle" Johansson - bass, keyboards, screams

Anders Johansson - drums

(Photo - Mike Norgren)