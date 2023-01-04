TURBID NORTH Release Post-Apocalyptic Music Video For “The Road”

The official music video for Turbid North's new single "The Road" is streaming now.

The track appears on the Texas trio's upcoming new album, The Decline, out January 20. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Turbid North guitarist/vocalist Nick Forkel states: "'The Road' is about survival in the bleakest situations. How far you'll push yourself to keep going. Even if the world you're living in isn't all that great to begin with. Suffer today, to live another day." The music video conveys the song's message by way of post-apocalyptic imagery reminiscent of the Cormac McCarthy novel with which it shares a title.

Turbid North's first new album in seven years, The Decline is a transcendent experience – a balance of sheer speed, earthquaking intensity, and rapturous beauty. While Forkel and his bandmates bassist Chris O'Toole (Unearth) and drummer Jono Garrett (Shock Withdrawal, Mos Generator) display Napalm Death-level grindcore chops, "The Road" showcases the band's doom-rock side. The song is a driving, radiant, 12/8 rocker in line with the likes of Metallica, Crowbar, and Mastodon.

Founded in Alaska in the early '00s, Turbid North relocated to Fort Worth, Texas in 2007 and finally delivered its debut album, Orogeny, in 2011 via Unearth frontman Trevor Phipps' Ironclad Recordings. The current lineup of Forkel, O'Toole, and Garrett was solidified in 2012. Sophomore album Eyes Alive was released in 2015.