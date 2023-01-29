TURILLI / LIONE RHAPSODY Enlist ANNIHILATOR Drummer FABIO ALESSANDRINI For Upcoming South American Tour

Turilli / Lione Rhapsody are gearing up for a South American co-headlining tour with Kamelot, due to kick off on February 7th in Porto Alegre, Brazil. They have checked in with the following update:

"As you may know, our drummer Alex Holzwarth recently became the drummer of Tarja's band too. Due to the overlap of our final Latin American tour and Tarja's European one, Alex was unable to be with us. In the last weeks, in order to play and not have to postpone our Latin American tour once again, we had to search for another drummer. We are really happy to have found a top musician and also an amazing person. His name is Fabio Alessandrini, already well known for being the drummer of Annihilator. Come and meet him!"

The tour schedule is as available below.

Fabio Alessandrini has been the drummer Annihilator since 2016. Initially brought on board as a touring band member, he recorded all the drum tracks for Annihilator's 2019 album Ballistic, Sadistic.