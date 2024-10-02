TURMION KÄTILÖT Issues “Pulssi” Single Feat. BEAST IN BLACK Guitarist

Turmion Kätilöt have released today their second single ‘Pulssi’ featuring Kasperi Heikkinen from Beast In Black. The single coincides with the publication of the band's first autobiography “En tahdo unohtaa koskaan” (“I never want to forget”). The new album Reset will be released on October 25 via Nuclear Blast Records.

MC Raaka Pee comments about “Pulssi”: You know you're living when you feel your pulse up to your gums. The song arrangement and lyrics were born in one evening without any pre-planning or notes. That night the moon burned my face. This time, the song was kept really simple. I wanted to include a riff that I would have been able to play as a 14-year-old. Sort of like ‘Smoke On The Water’ for many youngsters at the time when they first tried playing the guitar. For me, that was the ‘90s and you can hear that kind of middle school riffing in Pulssi. Works damn well I think! Give it a try yourself!”

He continues about Reset: "I would say that Reset is like a bastard son or daughter of previous records - with tasty new spices added to the whole thing. It has everything you could ever want from us and more. One of the special twists of this album is the vocal parts: the fierce screams are counterbalanced by a huge melodiousness - often at the same time."

MC Raaka Pee comments on Reset: "I would say that Reset is like a bastard son or daughter of previous records - with tasty new spices added to the whole thing. It has everything you could ever want from us and more. One of the special twists of this album is the vocal parts: the fierce screams are counterbalanced by a huge melodiousness - often at the same time."

Pre-order/pre-save the new album here

Reset tracklisting:

"Yksi Jumalista"

"Päästä Irti"

"Pulssi"

"Sinä 2.0"

"Musta Piste"

"Trauma"

"Otava"

"Se Mitä Et Näe"

"Kerran Kuollut"

"Puuttuva Naula"

"Schlachter"

"Reset 7 (not to be continued)"

"Pulssi" video:

"Yksi Jumalista" video:

About Turmion Kätilöt:

Turmion Kätilöt, the Finnish-singing industrial and electronic metal band hailing from the barren wastelands of Savo, is rapidly becoming a new favorite among open-minded metal fans in the mid-2020s. The odds of their rise to prominence are nothing short of great. Known for their ecstatic and theatrical concerts, Turmion Kätilöt invites you to dive into their twisted world of "disco metal." The current lineup features singers MC Raaka Pee and Shag-U, guitarist Bobby Undertaker, bassist Master Bates, keyboardist RunQ, and drummer DQ. Since the early 2000s, this vivid sextet has been delivering a unique blend of electrifying heavy music, characterized by its peculiar, perverted, and catchy style. Their journey includes numerous sold-out concerts, gold and platinum records, and Emma nominations (Finland's equivalent to the Grammys).

Turmion Kätilöt's depraved disco ball has also shone beyond Finland. Many fans remember their legendary European tour with Pain in 2011. In the 2020s, their fame continued to grow, highlighted by their selection as the opening band for Nightwish's sold-out European arena tour in 2022. Now, Turmion Kätilöt is ready to unveil their latest creation: Reset.

Founding member and main songwriter MC Raaka Pee explains, "Reset is simply the perfect name for our new studio album. For us, Reset is more about taking advantage of everything we've learned over two decades and then adding new nuances to our metallic disco vortex."

With twenty years and ten studio albums behind them, Turmion Kätilöt continues to push their boundaries. "We have relentlessly raised our own bar with every record," says the band. "Reset is our best album to date, and we simply couldn't be more satisfied."

Reset features all the hallmarks of Turmion Kätilöt: twisted synths, underfoot grooves, pounding beats, and cryptic lyrics, all with a stronger musical vision than ever before. The album is described as a "bastard child" of their previous records, with new spices added. The vocal parts, a mix of fierce screams and melodiousness, add a special twist.

"We have gained more courage to explore drastic musical and lyrical angles," the band states. "Sometimes the lyrics and the musical mood seem to come from completely different worlds, but that's exactly what makes the whole thing fascinating. That's what Turmion Kätilöt is all about!"

Key tracks from the album include singles "Yksi jumalista", "Pulssi", and "Sinä 2.0", though the band emphasizes that the entire album is a varied entity. "If we had to decide now which new songs to perform at future shows, we would play the whole new album!"

The production of Reset benefits from the powerful sound engineered by keyboardist and producer RunQ in his brand-new studio. The album's sound palette ranges from completely organic to entirely electronic, creating a hugely powerful combination. Reset also offers an interesting opportunity to compare old and new Turmion Kätilöt with the song "Schlachter", a new German version of their classic "Teurastaja". Originally released on their debut album, this updated version features new arrangements and lyrics. While the band remains committed to singing in Finnish, they remain open to future possibilities.

"In the future, we can sing in English, German, Swedish, or we may invent our own language. Let's see." MC Raaka Pee concludes with a confident smile, "Trust us, we know what we are doing. For this band, it took twenty years, but we finally know what we are doing. Now we are just going to enjoy the ride. So, if someone is interested in a wild ride on the twisted side, please reset and jump in!"