TURMION KÄTILÖT Releases “Sinä 2.0” Video; Reset Album Out Now

Finnish industrial metal titans Turmion Kätilöt have released their brand new album Reset via Nuclear Blast Records. With the release of their new album Reset, Turmion Kätilöt's focus track “Sinä 2.0” takes center stage. The single, both sinister and euphoric demonstrates perfectly what the band have to offer. “Sinä 2.0” is made by Janne Tolsa (composition) and Saku (lyrics) with a feature of Petja’s daughter, Netta. The band have also announced an extensive European tour for January 2025, where they will be taking their industrial party metal to the masses.

Composer Janne Tolsa comments about “Sinä 2.0”: "The song came together in a traditional way of browsing through a library of a million synth sounds. The music in the verses is done with a bit of a rap vibe, while the chorus builds up with a touch of dance music. Petja made great vocal arrangements for the A-parts in the style of evergreen schlager hits, which contrast nicely with Petja’s daughter Netta's wonderfully delicate singing."

MC Raaka Pee comments about Reset: "I would say that Reset is like a bastard son or daughter of previous records - with tasty new spices added to the whole thing. It has everything you could ever want from us and more. One of the special twists of this album is the vocal parts: the fierce screams are counterbalanced by a huge melodiousness - often at the same time."

Reset tracklisting:

"Yksi Jumalista"

"Päästä Irti"

"Pulssi"

"Sinä 2.0"

"Musta Piste"

"Trauma"

"Otava"

"Se Mitä Et Näe"

"Kerran Kuollut"

"Puuttuva Naula"

"Schlachter"

"Reset 7 (not to be continued)"

"Pulssi" video:

"Yksi Jumalista" video: