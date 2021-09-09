TWELVE FOOT NINJA Release "Over And Out" Single Featuring JINJER's Tatiana Shmayluk; Audio

Australia’s heavy fusion rockers, Twelve Foot Ninja, riding the virtual wave of two #1 singles on Sirius XM’s Liquid Metal and a Top 20 single on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock indicator chart with their previous single “Start The Fire”, have released a new preview of their forthcoming album (Vengeance, out October 15 via Volkanik Music) with the arrival of “Over And Out” featuring guest vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk (Jinjer).

“The song is an ode to the complicated relationship we have with our own mortality and how death can seem like the arms of a lover beckoning us to an early demise,” explains singer Kin Etik. “The French first coined the phrase ‘l’appel du vide,’ which is the feeling of wondering what it would be like to jump in front of a truck or to jump off a cliff. It translates into English as the ‘call of the void.’ The phenomenon is actually a positive affirmation that by not answering the call you unequivocally choose life.”

On inviting Jinjer’s Tatiana Shmayluk to work with the band on “Over And Out”: “We wanted someone who could represent the lyric ‘the devil in my blood’ – both the darkness and the light. Tatiana embodies what we needed for this track perfectly so asking her to feature on it was a no brainer. Her band Jinjer and Twelve Foot Ninja have played together a number of times and we instantly connected the first time we met in the Ukraine capital Kyiv. We’ve since tom to respect Tatiana as a musician and as a human so we’re stoked she’s agreed to jump on this track.”

“When the TFN guys asked me to feature on one of their new tracks, I immediately said yes without even hearing it!” says Tatiana. “The song and video were a lot of fun and very different from anything I’ve done with Jinjer… it’s a great pleasure to be an honorary member of the Twelve Foot Ninja clan now!”

(Tatiana Shmayluk photo - Alex Lopez; Band photo - Kane Hibberd)