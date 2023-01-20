TWILIGHT FORCE Release “At The Heart Of Wintervale” Music Video; New Album Out Now

Today Swedish symphonic power metallers Twilight Force have released their fourth long player, At The Heart Of Wintervale. Landing over three years after the band's previous studio album, their latest opus recounts brand-new and exciting stories from the Twilight Kingdoms. Along with the album release, the Swedes have also unveiled a new music video for the album title track "At The Heart Of Wintervale".

Twilight Force comments:

"Rejoice! The eternal wait is over! At The Heart Of Wintervale is finally unleashed upon the mortal plane, and all is well again! This creation is the culmination of our immense efforts to bring you along on a journey through the vast realms of the Twilight Kingdoms, and to explore its rich history of myths and magic through a swift and sparkling musical adventure. So come, and join us once again on a quest to remember - for today is a day of celebration!

May the Power of the Dragon forever guide you!"

At The Heart Of Wintervale consists of 8 captivating tales from far and wide, and will have a running time of approximately 45 minutes. The songs are all stories and legends from the Twilight Kingdoms, gathered over years of meticulous research, and will further explore and delve into the vast and magical world of its realms.

At The Heart Of Wintervale is available on CD, Digibook, and Vinyl. The limited Digibook edition will also include three bonus tracks. The first one is a song that many of Twilight Force's loyal knights may somewhat recognize; it is an acoustic blend of some of the older works, featuring an entrancing vocal performance and guitar work byTwilight Force's very own wood elf Aerendir. The second and third bonus tracks are orchestral versions of two songs from the album, where fans will have the opportunity to experience a different soundscape, and perhaps discover new exciting elements and intricacies never discerned before.

At The Heart Of Wintervale digibook tracklisting:

"Twilight Force"

"At The Heart Of Wintervale"

"Dragonborn"

"Highlands Of The Elder Dragon"

"Skyknights Of Aldaria"

"A Familiar Memory"

"Sunlight Knight"

"The Last Crystal Bearer"

"The Sapphire Dragon Of Arcane Might Is Back Again"

"Skyknights Of Aldaria" (orchestral version)

"The Last Crystal Bearer" (orchestral version)

January 20, 2023 is not only a special day due to the album release, but also because of the start of Twilight Force's Winter Wonder Tour, which will bring the Swedes to 19 different cities in Europe. After the tour had to be postponed before, in January 2023 Twilight Force will kick off their long awaited tour in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Twilight Force is:

Allyon - lead and backing vocals

Lynd - lead and rhythm guitars

Born - bass

Blackwald - keyboards and narration

De'Azsh - drums

Aerendir - rhythm and acoustic guitars

