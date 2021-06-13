TWISTED SISTER Bassist MARK "THE ANIMAL" MENDOZA Joins DEE SNIDER On Stage During New York Show For "Under The Blade"; Video And Photos Available

Back in May, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider announced he would perform at Stereo Garden in Patchogue, NY on June 11th. The show was filmed for future release and a livestream is due to be announced soon.

During the show, Twisted Sister bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza joined Snider on stage for a raucous version of "Under The Blade". Video footage and photos courtesy of photographer Mark Weiss and The Decade That Rocked can be viewed below along with the setlist.

Dee Snider - vocals

Charlie Bellmore - guitars

Nicky Bellmore - drums

Russell Pzutto - bass

Nick "TAZ" Petrino - guitars

On March 4th, Snider appeared on New York radio station Q104.3 FM, and revealed not only the title of his forthcoming solo album, which is Leave A Scar. The album will be released on July 30th via Napalm Records.

"My new album is going to be called Leave A Scar, and it's coming out on Napalm Records in July," said Snider in the Q104.3 FM interview. "It is very heavy, but there are some surprises on there that I think people are gonna really be excited about. My first video is for a song I wrote called 'I Gotta Rock (Again)'. I felt compelled to make a statement. But the video is going to be an ode to the concerts that have been missed," because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complete 40 minute interview, during which Dee talks about Twisted Sister, Alice Cooper, "retirement," life in Belize, and more can be enjoyed below.