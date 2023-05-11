TWISTED SISTER Frontman DEE SNIDER's First Fictional Novel, Frats, To Be Released On June 2nd

It was originally reported that Red Penguin Books will publish Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider’s first fictional novel, Frats, on May 22. The release date has been pushed back to June 2nd.

A book description from Red Penguin Books follows...

The debut novel by Dee Snider... Based on true events.

When young Bobby Kovax unexpectedly moves with his parents to Baldwin, Long Island, the high school hallways of 1972 prove to be littered with boys of all shapes and sizes desperate for one thing and one thing only - to belong. As he ventures ever deeper into the jungle of battling brotherhoods, or self-proclaimed “frats”, hazing ceremonies, broken promises, and his own sense of self lead Bobby down the dark path of joining forces with what he fears the most in order to go on. But how far will he go, and who is he willing to hurt, as he fights to survive?

If you are looking for a daring, disturbingly honest story that examines the pressures of toxic masculinity in the high school hallways, look no further!

Dee Snider is an American singer, songwriter, radio personality, writer, and actor. Frats is Dee’s first novel.

Snider recently told Entertainment Weekly: "Well, while everybody else was out partying in the '80s, I never did drugs and never drank. I sat in my room. After the success of the Twisted Sister videos that I wrote, I started getting into screenplay writing, and really working on that craft. My first fictional novel, called Frats, is coming out May 22 on Red Penguin Books. I've got a graphic novel called He's Not Gonna Take It coming out in June on Z2 Comics. And I'm going to be directing my first movie that I wrote - I write screenplays as well - it's called My Enemy's Enemy. And I should be starting production on that later this year. So I've been trying to get behind the cameras, out of the limelight. More just writing and creating from behind the scenes."