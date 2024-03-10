TWISTED SISTER Guitarist EDDIE OJEDA Looks Back On DEE SNIDER Joining The Band - "We Created A Monster" (Video)

In the VRP Rocks interview below, Twisted Sister guitarist Eddie Ojeda addresses comments frontman Dee Snider made about feeling alienated in the group. Dee joined the band after Eddie and Jay Jay French, and Eddie admits to giving him 'a hard time.' But that doesn't take away from the fact that Ojeda thought Snider was an incredible frontman who went on to prove himself. Eddie reflects on Dee's audition and the development he went through.

Ojeda on bringing Snider into Twisted Sister:

"We thought he was pretty amazing. He was really into Robert Plant at the time, and we were big Led Zeppelin fans. He was very good at imitating Plant - even the moves and the hair - so from a distance he looked like Robert Plant. It was an awesome audition, he did a great job. He's the only guy we really tried out. Things just kind of blew up after we got Dee. It's kind of funny because we created a monster swhen you think about it (laughs). He slowly developed into who Dee Snider is, the character that he is now. he developed over time and just got better and better at it."