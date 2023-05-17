TWISTED SISTER Guitarist EDDIE OJEDA Reflects On First Show Supporting MOTÖRHEAD - "LEMMY Came Out And Introduced Us, And That Really Won Everybody Over" (Video)

Eddie Ojeda took the world by storm as a member of Twisted Sister and is featured in some of MTV’s most iconic music videos. he recently guested on the Talk Louder Podcast at RockNPod Expo 2023 to discuss the origins of his bullseye guitar, touring with opening act Metallica and headliners Iron Maiden, his successful hot sauce business and how his preference for comfortable shoes played a dubious role in the Stay Hungry photo shoot.

The Talk Louder Podcast is hosted by veteran music journalist "Metal Dave" Glessner, and vocalist Jason McMaster, who is bets known for his work with Dangerous Toys.

Ojeda: "One of the first shows we did, we opened for Motörhead. We were still wearing make-up, so we were pretty scared, but us wearing make-up was like footbal players wearing make-up because we were all big guys. Lemmy came out and introduced us, and that really won everybody over and really helped us big time. It went over great and we worked with them quite a bit after that."

On January 26th, Twisted Sister were inducted into the 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame at the 6th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Charity Gala, at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA.

The surviving members of Twisted Sister - Dee Snider (vocals), Jay Jay French (guitar), Eddie Ojeda (guitar) and Mark Mendoza (bass) - performed together for the first time since 2016 at the event. The band performed "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll", "Under The Blade" and "We're Not Gonna Take It". On drums was Mike Portnoy.

Video footage of Twisted Sister's performance (courtesy of Michael Brandvold, and YouTube channel Fortheloveofrock) can be viewed below:

Below are the acceptance speeches from Dee Snider, Mark “The Animal” Mendoza, Jay Jay French, and the daughters of AJ Pero and Eddie Ojeda.

