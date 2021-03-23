TWISTED SISTER Guitarist JAY JAY FRENCH On The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame - "It's Completely Misguided And Totally Elitist"

Twisted Sister founding guitarist Jay Jay French sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Cassius Morris on The Cassius Morris Show to discuss his upcoming book, Twisted Business, which is due to be released this summer. French also discusses the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame being 'elitist and totally fucked up,' Twisted Sister's impact on MTV, his new podcast and much more.

French on the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame:

"How do you not have Kansas, how do you not have REO Speedwagon, how do you not have Bob Seger... how do you not have bands that kept fucking rock n' roll alive in the '80s? How do you not have Priest, Maiden, the artists that kept this whole fucking business alive? Because it was so hip for you to say 'You suck, the '80s sucked.' I've got news for you all: the '80s not only didn't suck, but the '80s in terms of the kids around the world - South America, Europe, Japan, the Far East, India - they fill stadiums today because of the music we created back then. And of that music i sthat important why do we not have the respect of being acknowledged by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame? That's what annoys me."

On March 20th, Twisted Sister members Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Mark Mendoza and Eddie Ojeda reunited on Mendoza's Internet show, 22 Now, to pay tribute to late drummer A.J. Pero, who passed away six years to the day while on tour with Adrenaline Mob. Check out the stream below.

Pero, who rose to fame with Twisted Sister and eventually joined Adrenaline Mob, passed away in March 2015 after suffering a massive heart attack.