TWISTED SISTER Legend DEE SNIDER Lands Publishing Deal For First Fictional Novel, "Frats"

June 15, 2022, 49 minutes ago

hard rock heavy metal dee snider twisted sister

Twisted Sister frontman, Dee Snider, has announced that he has secured a publishing deal for his first fictional novel, entitle "Frats". Snider announced the news via Twitter, stating: "Just made a deal to publish my first fictional novel "Frats". More details to come as I know them..."

In regards to the novel, Dee previously revealed: "It' a period piece/coming of age story set on Long Island, NY in 1972/73 inspired by true event. No it's not my story."

 


Snider, who wrote and starred in the cult horror movie Strangeland from 1998, is also gearing up for a new film. According to an update via Twitter, he is due to start pre-production in this month. Stay tuned for updates.

 

 



