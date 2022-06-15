TWISTED SISTER Legend DEE SNIDER Lands Publishing Deal For First Fictional Novel, "Frats"

Twisted Sister frontman, Dee Snider, has announced that he has secured a publishing deal for his first fictional novel, entitle "Frats". Snider announced the news via Twitter, stating: "Just made a deal to publish my first fictional novel "Frats". More details to come as I know them..."

In regards to the novel, Dee previously revealed: "It' a period piece/coming of age story set on Long Island, NY in 1972/73 inspired by true event. No it's not my story."

Just made a deal to publish my first fictional novel "Frats". More details to come as I know them... — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) June 13, 2022

Thanks. I am finishing the final draft of my first fiction novel. It' a period piece/coming of age story set on Long Island, NY in 1972/73 inspired by true event. No it's not my story. Next stop: book publishers https://t.co/gwhS9yBRBP — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) April 4, 2020



Snider, who wrote and starred in the cult horror movie Strangeland from 1998, is also gearing up for a new film. According to an update via Twitter, he is due to start pre-production in this month. Stay tuned for updates.