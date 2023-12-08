TWISTED SISTER's DEE SNIDER - "I Won't Be Surprised If We're Reuniting This Election Year To Champion Some Important Causes"; Video

Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Twisted Sister's Dee Snider about his new Z2 Comics graphic novel, Dee Snider: He's Not Gonna Take It, outlining his battle for freedom of expression at the PMRC hearings in 1985. Snider also touched on if Twisted Sister would ever reunite again.

"I won't be surprised if we're (Twisted Sister) reuniting this election year to champion some important causes. I can see we're all on the same page (the whole band) pretty much all of us on the same page. And I could see us fighting, helping fight the good fight. I mean because this is a big picture election and with things like women's right to choose, that's a big picture thing you know, that's going to hurt the other side. I say the other side because I'm not on that side. You can't roll back the clock, we're not going back in time, we're going forward. So there are important important issues so it'll be more about less about the politicians and more about the parties they represent and what they represent."

The name of Dee Snider is synonymous with the battle for freedom of expression in the arts. This new graphic novel follows the impact of it throughout Dee’s life. From a childhood where he was frequently silenced, through the early efforts to stifle his band’s music, to the open warfare of the PMRC hearings in Washington DC, and his current efforts on social media, He's Not Gonna Take It tells the story of why free speech is so important to this man who has fought for it. Even when it endangered everything that was important to him.

Says Dee: "When I look back on that historic day, I think, "How did I fit balls that big into those skin tight jeans!?" Then I reflect on the fact that I still stand for everything I stood for all those years ago... and I'm ready to do battle again."

Creator Credits: Written by Dee Snider and Frank Marraffino. Interior art by Steve Kurth featuring covers by Erik Rodriguez and Josh Bernstein. Prints by Roy Burdine, Javier Aranda and Carlos Olivares. Edited by Rantz A. Hoseley and designed by Josh Bernstein.