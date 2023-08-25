TWISTED SISTER's DEE SNIDER On Working With CELINE DION - "14 Million Copies Sold... This Is Why We Call Her Saint Celine"; Video

AXS TV has released the video below, stating: "Did you know Twisted Sister's Dee Snider wrote a Christmas song for Celine Dion? Catch the details with this Power Hour exclusive!"

Super7 have released their new Dee Snider ReAction Figure.

Description: No band represented ‘80s heavy metal music, or music videos, more than Twisted Sister! Inspired by the cover art from the band’s 1984 album Stay Hungry, this 3.75” scale Twisted Sister ReAction Figure of Dee Snider features the iconic frontman in his black and pink outfit, and comes with bloody bone and microphone accessories. We’re not gonna take it if you pass on adding the Twisted Sister ReAction Figure of Dee Snider to your collection of rock and roll figures!

Order yours, here.