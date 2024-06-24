TWISTED SISTER's DEE SNIDER Revs Up His Political Engine - "I Am The Ultimate Freedom Fighter"; Video

TMZ reports that Dee Snider's revving up his political engine once more... reminding the voting public we're all in this together and freedom isn't just a solo ride - it's for everyone.

Says TMZ: "Speaking on November's Presidential election, the Twisted Sister frontman tells TMZ it's all about the big picture. He says if you're a gun enthusiast, you still gotta rally for a woman's right to choose. He adds if you're pro-choice, you better be in the trenches fighting for the gun guy because, hey, that's his right too! Dee's urging people to examine exactly what rights are on the line ... and for him, it's all about women's rights."

Watch the video below: