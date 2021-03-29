TWISTED SISTER's DEE SNIDER To Appear On Celebrity Family Feud

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider and his family have just wrapped filming an appearance on the syndicated television game show Celebrity Family Feud, for ABC, during which teams earn money for a chosen charity.

Snider recently Tweeted a photo from the taping, with the caption: "Well, today was an interesting day...." He later added: "This was the first time Celebrity Family Feud had a heavy metal/rock FAMILY on the show! #represent."

The Snider family's episode of Celebrity Family Feud will air sometime in the summer season; an exact date has not yet been announced. However, Dee has leaked the following details: "Word is they are making it a special one hour episode." And when asked if he could name the opposing family, Snider stated: "Terry Bradshaw!"

NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw was the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970 to 1983. During that time, he won four Super Bowls, and was named Super Bowl MVP twice. Since 1994, Bradshaw has been a television sports analyst and co-host of Fox NFL Sunday.