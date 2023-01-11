TWISTED SISTER Will Perform Live For First Time Since 2016 At Metal Hall Of Fame Induction

Rocavaka - The Vaka That Rocks! is proud to present: The 6th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala, where rock legends, Twisted Sister, will be inducted into the 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame. The event will take place January 26, at the Canyon Club, Agoura Hills, CA.

The classic Twisted Sister lineup of Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda, Mark Mendoza, and late drummer, A.J Pero, will be Inducted into the 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame at the annual gala, "The Most Important Night in Hard Rock and Heavy Metal."

And the band have now confirmed that they will be performing at the ceremony. Eddie Ojeda recently tweeted, "Looking forward to our induction into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame on Jan.26th 2023 in LA", to which Dee Snider responded, "Looking forward to playing together for the first time since 2016...especially the rehearsal!"

Looking forward to playing together for the first time since 2016...especially the rehearsal! https://t.co/FgTJJd5teA — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) January 7, 2023

The 2023 Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala is going to be an amazing event as always," says Metal Hall of Fame President/CEO Pat Gesualdo. "There will be numerous legendary hard rock and heavy metal artist inductions, and many exciting surprises and performances!!"

"Twisted Sister is honored to be recognized by the Metal Hall Of Fame and have our names alongside many of our peers," said Jay Jay French.

A special Rocavaka Meet & Greet with Dee Snider, Rocavaka's brand ambassador, will take place after the induction ceremony where limited edition Dee Snider numbered Rocavaka bottles will be made available for purchase and signing.

The Metal Hall of Fame announced the induction of four hard rock and heavy metal legends into the Metal Hall Of Fame: Twisted Sister, Lou Gramm, Chris Impellitteri, and Raven. Celebrated guitarist Steve Vai (Whitesnake, David Lee Roth) and legendary drummer Mike Portnoy (Winery Dogs) will induct Twisted Sister.

The event will include numerous performances, surprise artist appearances, a Meet & Greet, and All Star Jams. It will be hosted by radio/television music Icon Eddie Trunk, with entertainment personality Cathy Rankin.

The 6th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala will take place January 26, 2023, at the Canyon Club, Agoura Hills, CA.

Purchase tickets here.

- 35.00 Advance / 45.00 At Door

- Celebrity Red Carpet: 6 PM

- Doors open 7 PM

- Performances / All-Star Jams 8 PM