TWISTED SISTER’s Dee Snider - “If They Voted To Take The Make-Up Off I Probably Would’ve Quit”

Renown São Paulo-based journalist, music critic, radio host Regis Tadeu spoke with Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, famed photographer Mark Weiss (and later Anthrax’ Charlie Benante) abut the band’s classic ‘80s era and was asked if any band member felt trapped by the images during the Stay Hungry photo sessions?





“Yes and no. Unlike KISS, we always showed ourselves with make-up and with without make-up. On every album. So we weren’t hiding and people knew what we looked like. So we weren’t trapped there. There were some band members - Mark Mendoza in particular - that wasn’t happy with the make-up and tried to get us to lose it. As a matter of fact, right before the Stay Hungry album, he had a meeting and he demanded a vote from the band about taking our make-up off. After ten years of wearing the make-up, he wanted the band to take the make-up off. It was a 3-2 vote. Mark and AJ voted to take it off. And they were the new members of the band by the way. Me, Eddie and JJ voted to keep the make-up on. If they voted to take the make-off off, I probably would’ve quit.”







Grab your copy of The Decade That Rocked at this location!



(Photo above by Mark Weiss)