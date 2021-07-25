TWISTED SISTER’s DEE SNIDER - “Our Royalty Checks Are A Joke”

In a new interview with Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice Canada's The Metal Voice, Twisted Sister Dee Snider speaks about his new upcoming solo album Leave A Scar, Twisted Sister royalties and his upcoming live stream.

When asked about the writing process of the new solo album:

"So you get the idea to do a record, you are feeling some inspiration and then you start working on the album. So you are writing and everyone goes this is awesome, this is coming out amazing, this is incredible. Then somewhere along the way it changes to a question. Is this awesome? Is this amazing? Is it incredible? All self doubt starts feeding and it's the creative process and you can't help it. When you are working in a studio especially now because of Covid you are not getting any outside input. So finally people are hearing it and the response has been really good so far. "

When asked about the upcoming live stream:

"There will be a live stream event on July 29th is going to be amazing. I haven't done a show in almost two years and we are doing it. Everybody is tested or vaccinated. We are doing it full blown shoulder to shoulder, it's a small venue with about 1000 people but it's going to be amazing to let the animals out of the cages for one night. There will be a lot of new music from my new album, stuff from my solo career and there will be some Twister Sister songs there as well."

When asked if Twisted Sister was underpaid for all the albums sold over the years:

"Twisted Sister didn't start receiving any album sales royalties until we recorded 'Heroes Are Hard To Find, for the Strangeland soundtrack. In order to get the band to reunite the record label wiped our debt out that was 1997. The band had been broken up for 10 years, we had sold tens of millions of records and we had not gotten one royalty check. Somebody brought it to Ahmet Ertegun (founder of Atlantic Records) attention that we were still in the red all these years later and they were trying to get us together and said Ahmet would you please just wipe these guys' accounts clean, Ahmet we got enough from them. And Ahmet Ertegun probably didn't even pay attention or know these things but he saw it and said they paid enough cleared the debt and so we have been getting royalty checks. The ones we should have gotten those big ones we never got. In 2001 Napster came out so a few years later people stopped buying records so our royalty checks are a joke."

Dee Snider, will release his fifth full-length album, Leave A Scar, on July 30 via Napalm Records. And to commemorate the release, Snider has announced a streaming event for his fans on Thursday, July 29. All ticket buyers will gain access to the concert stream on the 29th, as well as on-demand access to any and all content from the event for a 30-day period.

The concert stream features a very special concert from Snider performing live in New York back on June 12. Tickets for the stream are available here. See a video from Dee, announcing the upcoming concert stream, here.

Like a scar itself, Leave A Scar is an illuminating plentitude of angst etched in time – serving as a musical refuge and expressive output for Dee. But in turn, this auditory time capsule written to express the anger, unease and pain he experienced during lockdown emerges as not only blisteringly heavy, but relentlessly powerful. Each of the 12 tracks on Leave A Scar not only further bolster Dee Snider’s position as one of the most celebrated frontmen of all time, showcasing that his vocal delivery and commanding swagger is as strong as ever, but that he is nowhere near stopping.

Heads will bang within seconds of the hard-charging opening notes of ultra-catchy album starter and lifer anthem “I Gotta Rock (Again)”, instantly setting the stage for the non-stop onslaught of metallic mainstays to come. Tracks like the brutal “Time To Choose” – featuring the primed guest vocal attack of Cannibal Corpse’s George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher – and mosh-ready “The Reckoning” showcase the album’s heavy assault, without sacrificing the harmonic goodness evident on tracks like the unrelenting, hooky thrasher “All Or Nothing More” and melodic, metalcore inspired “In For The Kill”. Energetic single of strength “Down But Never Out” encapsulates the chunky riffage and driving drums palpable throughout the album, while searing “Before I Go” provides one of the album’s most massive, memorable choruses and chilling lyrics. The album closes with victorious ballad “Stand”, a call for listeners to take a stand and make their voices heard. If For The Love Of Metal ignited Dee Snider’s eminent surge into a new era – Leave A Scar sets it ablaze.

Dee Snider says about Leave A Scar: “By the end of 2020, I knew I not only had to get back into the studio, but for the first time since the '90s, I wanted – no, needed – to be a part of the writing process. I reached out to my producer Jamey Jasta and told him I was ready to make another record. Leave a Scar is filled with messages to and for the silent voices in the world who need someone to speak out on their behalf. This is my purpose.”

Jamey Jasta says regarding working with Dee Snider again: “Getting to work with Dee again has been incredible! The power and range in his vocals on this album really shine. Not only is he an American treasure and staple in the rock/metal community, he’s a truly original voice and talent like no other. Combine that with the metallic prowess of the Bellmore bros + Russell Pzütto and Nick Petrino, you get a rockin’ metal recipe that even the most "Dee-hard" SMF’ers will surely love!”

Leave A Scar will be available in North America in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- 1LP Gatefold RED

- 1LP Gatefold GOLD (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 400)

- 1LP Gatefold SPLATTER RED/BLUE/WHITE (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 300)

- Dee-Hard 1LP Gatefold Edition RED/BLACK Marbled - LP size Album Art Patch & Slipmat (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 200)

- Dee-Lux Wooden Box Edition: JC, 7" Single, Leather Wristband, Logo Pin (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 500)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"I Gotta Rock (Again)"

"All Or Nothing More"

"Down But Never Out"

"Before I Go"

"Open Season"

"Silent Battles"

"Crying For Your Life"

"In For The Kill"

"Time To Choose"

"S.H.E."

"The Reckoning"

"Stand"

"Time To Choose" lyric video:

"I Gotta Rock (Again)" video:

Band lineup:

Dee Snider - Vocals

Charlie Bellmore - Guitar & Background Vocals

Nick Bellmore - Drums

Russell Pzütto - Bass & Background Vocals

Nick Petrino - Guitar & Background Vocals

(Photo - Paul McGuire)