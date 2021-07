TWISTED SISTER’s DEE SNIDER Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider has revealed to Ultimate Classic Rock that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Snider said, “I’ve been having problems with my home studio and got COVID in spite of the fact that I’m fully vaccinated. It happened a few days ago. This is about day five. It was really minor, like, nothing that Advil and Sudafed [couldn’t handle]. But ... I don't want to bring my studio guy into fix my technology. I told him to stay out of here. Even though I feel fine, I don’t want to take a chance. Hopefully, I’ll be super-immune. Like I said, I’m fully vaccinated, plus [I got] COVID.

The singer would go on to say, “I won’t say that I had no effects. It was a little aches and pains, a little stuffiness. But like I said, a Sudafed and a couple of Advil and I was just doing everything, business as usual. You know, I said, ‘Maybe I’ll get tested just for the hell of it.’ I got a home test and I’m like, ‘What the fuck?’ But they’re saying that they think a lot more people who are vaccinated have gotten it. And because it’s minor, they’re not going to the doctor or the hospital, so it’s not being reported. Because I’m hearing a lot of people saying that they caught it. It’s not knocking them on their ass or hospitalizing them, but they’re definitely getting COVID, even with vaccinations.”

Dee Snider, will release his fifth full-length album, Leave A Scar, on July 30 via Napalm Records. And to commemorate the release, Snider has announced a streaming event for his fans on Thursday, July 29. All ticket buyers will gain access to the concert stream on the 29th, as well as on-demand access to any and all content from the event for a 30-day period.

The concert stream features a very special concert from Snider performing live in New York back on June 12. Tickets for the stream are available here. See a video from Dee, announcing the upcoming concert stream, here.

Like a scar itself, Leave A Scar is an illuminating plentitude of angst etched in time – serving as a musical refuge and expressive output for Dee. But in turn, this auditory time capsule written to express the anger, unease and pain he experienced during lockdown emerges as not only blisteringly heavy, but relentlessly powerful. Each of the 12 tracks on Leave A Scar not only further bolster Dee Snider’s position as one of the most celebrated frontmen of all time, showcasing that his vocal delivery and commanding swagger is as strong as ever, but that he is nowhere near stopping.

Heads will bang within seconds of the hard-charging opening notes of ultra-catchy album starter and lifer anthem “I Gotta Rock (Again)”, instantly setting the stage for the non-stop onslaught of metallic mainstays to come. Tracks like the brutal “Time To Choose” – featuring the primed guest vocal attack of Cannibal Corpse’s George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher – and mosh-ready “The Reckoning” showcase the album’s heavy assault, without sacrificing the harmonic goodness evident on tracks like the unrelenting, hooky thrasher “All Or Nothing More” and melodic, metalcore inspired “In For The Kill”. Energetic single of strength “Down But Never Out” encapsulates the chunky riffage and driving drums palpable throughout the album, while searing “Before I Go” provides one of the album’s most massive, memorable choruses and chilling lyrics. The album closes with victorious ballad “Stand”, a call for listeners to take a stand and make their voices heard. If For The Love Of Metal ignited Dee Snider’s eminent surge into a new era – Leave A Scar sets it ablaze.

Dee Snider says about Leave A Scar: “By the end of 2020, I knew I not only had to get back into the studio, but for the first time since the '90s, I wanted – no, needed – to be a part of the writing process. I reached out to my producer Jamey Jasta and told him I was ready to make another record. Leave a Scar is filled with messages to and for the silent voices in the world who need someone to speak out on their behalf. This is my purpose.”

Jamey Jasta says regarding working with Dee Snider again: “Getting to work with Dee again has been incredible! The power and range in his vocals on this album really shine. Not only is he an American treasure and staple in the rock/metal community, he’s a truly original voice and talent like no other. Combine that with the metallic prowess of the Bellmore bros + Russell Pzütto and Nick Petrino, you get a rockin’ metal recipe that even the most "Dee-hard" SMF’ers will surely love!”

Leave A Scar will be available in North America in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- 1LP Gatefold RED

- 1LP Gatefold GOLD (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 400)

- 1LP Gatefold SPLATTER RED/BLUE/WHITE (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 300)

- Dee-Hard 1LP Gatefold Edition RED/BLACK Marbled - LP size Album Art Patch & Slipmat (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 200)

- Dee-Lux Wooden Box Edition: JC, 7" Single, Leather Wristband, Logo Pin (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 500)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"I Gotta Rock (Again)"

"All Or Nothing More"

"Down But Never Out"

"Before I Go"

"Open Season"

"Silent Battles"

"Crying For Your Life"

"In For The Kill"

"Time To Choose"

"S.H.E."

"The Reckoning"

"Stand"

"Time To Choose" lyric video:

"I Gotta Rock (Again)" video:

Band lineup:

Dee Snider - Vocals

Charlie Bellmore - Guitar & Background Vocals

Nick Bellmore - Drums

Russell Pzütto - Bass & Background Vocals

Nick Petrino - Guitar & Background Vocals

(Photo - Paul McGuire)