July 25, 2022, an hour ago

Two Minutes To Late Night Crew Perform Metal Cover Of RICK ASTLEY's "Never Gonna Give You Up"; Video

The Two Minutes To Late Night crew are back with a cover of Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up". Watch below.

A message states: "The time has come, we're getting rick-rolled everyone. Celebrate the 35th anniversary of Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' with our 59th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. Become a Patreon patron today and get access to exclusive rewards like patches, t-shirts, even custom songs! Plus, you get to see every cover we make before it publicly premieres."



