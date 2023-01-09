Two Minutes To Late Night Crew Perform Metal Cover Of SMASHING PUMPKINS' "1979"; Video
January 9, 2023, an hour ago
The Two Minutes To Late Night crew are back with a cover of Smashing Pumpkins' "1979". Watch below.
A message states: "Shakedown twenty twenty-three. Please enjoy David Smashing Pumpkins and our 62nd bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. Become a Patreon patron today and get access to exclusive rewards like patches, t-shirts, even custom songs! Plus, you get to see every cover we make before it publicly premieres."
This cover features:
Jeremy Bolm: Touché Amoré, Hesitation Wounds
Wade MacNeil: Alexisonfire, Gallows
Hunter Burgan: AFI
Daniel Tracy: Deafheaven
Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall