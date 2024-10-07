TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Animal Instinct Reissue Due In November

Robb Weir, Tygers Of Pan Tang founder and keeper of the flame, was at a cross roads. He had tried to keep the Tygers alive with differing lineups, but now he was in the position of seeing his hopes dissolve completely as the band were unable to find just the right vocalist. He was determined to give it one more chance, and the band cast around for a new frontman. He knew this was possibly his last chance. Enter Jack Meille, resident of Florence and possessor of a set of pipes that could not only do justice to the Tygers back catalogue, but crucially, create the hard rock melodies essential to the band’s sound for the future.

Robb remembers Jack’s audition well. “I knew, from the moment I put my hand up to stop Jack’s audition 40 seconds in and offered him the job… I just knew he was going to be the ‘Voice’ of the Tygers.” He joined the existing lineup of Robb Weir, Craig Ellis, Dean Robertson and Brian West, and soon they were in the studio together recording what would become Animal Instinct.

Jack has strong memories of his first session recording with the band. “I was so nervous on the first day of recording in the studio. I had written quite a few melodies and lyrics but it was the first time that I had recorded away from Florence, in a studio I had never been in. Everything was so new, exciting and demanding at the same time! I remember I had the best sleep of my life as I was so exhausted after every session.”

There was always something about that original release though that bothered the band: the sleeve. It was felt that it didn’t do the band justice. Step in Andy Pilkington, responsible for the last two Tygers albums’ covers. He was asked to create a cover that would sit happily alongside the quality seen in other Tygers album sleeves. They also felt that the sound required a new mix, and called upon the services of trusted friend and producer Marco Angioni to add the necessary sheen to an already fine sounding album. A bonus track, “Don’t Say Rock’n’Roll Is Gonna Die” has also been added to the re-issue.

Animal Instinct will be reissued on CD, LP (transparent light blue vinyl, limited to 500 copies) and digital formats on November 22, 2024 via Mighty Music. Pre-orders are available via this location.

Tracklisting:

"Rock Candy"

"Cry Sweet Freedom"

"Live For The Day"

"Let It Burn"

"If You See Kay"

"Hot Blooded"

"Devils Find A Fool"

"Winners And Losers"

"Cruisin’"

"Bury The Hatchet"

"Dark Rider"

"Don’t Say R’n’R Is Gonna Die" (bonus track)

