TYGERS OF PAN TANG Introduce New Bassist HUW HOLDING

After a rigorous audition process, the Tygers Of Pan Tang have announced that their new bass player is Huw Holding. Huw has been part of the NWOBHM scene for some time, having played and recorded with both Holosade and Blitzkrieg in the past.

Huw commented: "It is such a great honour to play for a band that I stood and worshipped as a kid, all those years back... But most importantly the Tygers aren't a band resting on their laurels and an incredibly strong back catalogue, but they are a band who are continuing to release great exciting music."

The first chance to see Huw with the Tygers will be when he makes his debut, along with new guitarist Francesco Marras at the following shows:

October

14 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

15 - The Thunderbolt - Bristol, UK

17 - Cornwall Rocks - Looe, UK

Tygers guitarist Robb Weir noted: "The standard of applicants was very high and it took us some time to make our decision. We would like to thank everyone who put themselves forward."

Majors & Minors, the latest album from Tygers Of Pan Tang, was released in May 2021.

Tracklisting:

"Only The Brave"

"Destiny"

"She"

"Never Give In"

"Worlds Apart"

"Glad Rags"

"Let It Burn"

"White Lines"

"The Devil You Know"

"Keeping Me Alive"

"Hot Blooded"

"Damn You!"

"Spoils Of War" (Orchestral Mix)

"What You Say"

"Plug Me In"