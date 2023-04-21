TYGERS OF PAN TANG Release "Back For Good" Single From Upcoming Bloodlines Album; Music Video Streaming

Tygers Of Pan Tang have released their new single, "Back For Good". The song is now available to listen to on all streaming platforms. A music video can be found below.

"Back For Good" is featured on the band's new album, Bloodlines, to be released on May 5, and available for pre-order here.

The album artwork was produced by Andy Pilkington, who was responsible for the "Edge Of The World" video (streaming below). The album was mixed by Tue Madsen, and will be available on CD, black vinyl and limited edition red vinyl.

Tracklisting:

"Edge Of The World"

"In My Blood"

"Fire On The Horizon"

"Light Of Hope"

"Back For Good"

"Taste Of Love"

"Kiss The Sky"

"Believe"

"A New Heartbeat"

"Making All The Rules"

"Back For Good" video:

"Fire On The Horizon" lyric video:

"Edge Of The World" video: