TYGERS OF PAN TANG Release New Digital Single "Fire On The Horizon"; Lyric Video Streaming

Tygers Of Pan Tang have released their new digital single, "Fire On The Horizon". A lyric video for the song can be viewed below.

Says the band: "Here it is! The new digital single ‘Fire On The Horizon’. Available on all streaming platforms plus YouTube and with a tasty little guitar solo from Francesco 🎸. Let us know what you think. If you are coming to Bradford or Preston this weekend you can hear it live." 👍😁



Fresh from their return to the road after the Covid-19 lockdown, Tygers Of Pan Tang are ready to release the latest album of a career that started back in 1978. But, despite their veteran status, they show no signs of stagnation or tiredness.

The band recently unleashed the digital single, "Edge Of The World". Watch a video below.

A new Tygers Of Pan Tang album is expected to be released this spring. Stay tuned for updates.