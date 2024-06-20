TYGERS OF PAN TANG's FRANCESCO MARRAS Releases “Lost Souls” Single And Music Video

Available June 21st, the new single and music video by Sardinian guitarist Francesco Marras, founder of Screaming Shadows and from 2020 member of the English band Tygers Of Pan Tang.

It is titled “Lost Souls” and features guest singer David Readman (Pink Cream 69, Voodoo Circle). The other musicians involved in the song are Bosnian drummer Pavel Ljubicic, and Sardinian keyboard player Marco Cossu.

The video, created by Wanderley Perna, can be seen below:

The single will be available on all digital streaming / download platforms from June 28th. “Lost Souls” possesses a modern and powerful production, with mix and mastering done by Mattia Stancioiu (Labirynth, Vision Divine) at the Elnor Studio.

For further information and updates, follow Francesco Marras on Facebook.