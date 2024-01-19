TYGERS OF PAN TANG's FRANCESCO MARRAS Releases "Soldiers Of The Light" Single And Music Video

Out today is "Soldiers Of The Light", the new single from Sardinian guitarist Francesco Marras, founder of Screaming Shadows and from 2020 a member of Tygers Of Pan Tang. The single is released via independent label Hell Tour Productions on all digital streaming/download platforms.

A song born from the collaboration with singer Daniele Ledda, one of the greatest voices of the Sardinian scene (currently frontman of the band Twilight Zone) and singer of Screaming Shadows’ album, New Era Of Shadows (2009). The new single will not disappoint all lovers of the most classic metal, and is accompanied by a video that can be viewed below.

With a modern and powerful production, mix and mastering are done by Mattia Stancioiu (ex-Labirynth, ex-Vision Divine) at the Elnor Studio, a point of reference for many metal bands from northern Italy.