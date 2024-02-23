TYGERS OF PAN TANG To Release Live Blood Album In April; "Gangland" Live Video Streaming

Tygers Of Pan Tang will release their new live album, Live Blood, on April 26. A video for "Gangland" from the set can be viewed below.

Live Blood will be released on vinyl, CD and digital. You can pre-order your format of choice here.

Live Blood tracklisting:

Intro

"Euthanasia"

"Love Don’t Stay"

"Gangland"

"Edge Of The World"

"Destiny"

"Back For Good"

"Only The Brave"

"Paris By Air"

"Do It Good"

"Fire On The Horizon"

"A New Heartbeat"

"Suzie Smiled"

"Hellbound"

"Love Potion No.9"

Vinyl bonus tracks:

"Insanity"

"Slave To Freedom"

"Blood Red Sky"

"Gangland" video: