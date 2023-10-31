TYPE O NEGATIVE Announce 20th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Life Is Killing Me

Goth metal icons, Type O Negative, have announced a 20th Anniversary deluxe vinyl edition of their sixth studio album, Life Is Killing Me, their final recording for Roadrunner Records.

The package will also feature a 3rd LP of bonus tracks (full tracklisting below) and a selection of rare, archival photos from that era of the legendary New York band. The release will be the first time the album has ever been available as a stand-alone vinyl edition, pressed on 140g mixed green & black vinyl and in a deluxe tri-fold package. Pre-order here.

Type O Negative formed in Brooklyn in 1989 by Peter Steele, Kenny Hickey, Josh Silver and Sal Abruscato, who was later replaced by drummer, Johnny Kelly. Affectionately known as the 'Drab Four,' Type O went platinum in the US with 1993’s landmark album Bloody Kisses and gained a rabid and committed fan base throughout the time of their seven studio albums, two 'best-of' compilations and concert DVDs.

Watch the video for the album's only single release, "I Don't Wanna Be Me", below.

Tracklisting:

LP 1

Side A

"Thir13teen"

"I Don’t Wanna Be Me"

"Less Than Zero (<0)"

"Todd’s Ship Gods (Above All Things)"

"I Like Goils"

Side B

"...A Dish Best Served Coldly"

"How Could She?"

"Life Is Killing Me"

LP 2

Side C

"Nettie"

"(We Were) Electrocute"

"IYDKMIGTHTKY (Gimme That)"

Side D

"Angry Inch"

"Anesthesia"

"Drunk In Paris"

"The Dream Is Dead"

LP 3 (bonus tracks)

Side E

"Out Of The Fire (Kane’s Theme)"

"Suspended In Dusk"

"Blood & Fire" (Out Of The Ashes Mix)

"Cinnamon Girl" (Extended Depression Mix)

Side F

"Black Sabbath" (standard version)

"Haunted" (Per Version)