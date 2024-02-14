TYPE O NEGATIVE – Bloody Kisses – Suspended In Dusk Version Now Available For The First Time On Vinyl

Type O Negative has released the Suspended In Dusk version of Bloody Kisses on vinyl to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary (August 17, 1993).

1993 was a year of change for Type O Negative. Not only was it the year that things started to connect as the world embraced their dark textures and dark humor (despite the band's best efforts to upset people at every turn) but it was also the year of sonic and textural change for the band. Peter Steele had definite loves and roots in the metal/hardcore world as well as the Goth world and you could hear them both on Bloody Kisses. Peter was evolving and even though Bloody Kisses was working he wanted to lean even more into his goth side and made the label re-issue the album with some changes. Gone were the more metal tracks ("Kill All The White People" and "We Hate Everyone") and added was the track "Suspended In Dusk."

The packaging of this release was altered with a different cover from the same photo shoot as well as more gothic imagery being added, and the track listing was re-ordered as per Peter's vision. In honor of the 30th anniversary - for the first time ever on vinyl is the Suspended In Dusk version of Bloody Kisses.

Shop the Bloody Kisses collection at the Type O Negative webstore.