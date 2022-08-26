TYPE O NEGATIVE Celebrate 15th Anniversary Of Dead Again; Limited Edition Reissue Available In November; "September Sun" Video Posted

On March 13, 2007, American gothic metal band, Type O Negative, released their seventh and final studio album, Dead Again. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the band's final record before the passing of bassist/vocalist Peter Steele.

Today, the band announces they are offering a limited edition reissue of Dead Again. Kenny Hickey comments, "The first casualty of this album was the record company - which promptly went under after its release. Soon after, Peter passed, and then even the rehearsal studio it was written and developed in was burnt to the ground by Hurricane Sandy. As the black cloud continued its relentless path over Type O, Dead Again appeared and disappeared from the streaming platforms for years. Now that the storm has passed we have some slight hope of establishing a small illusion of permanence with this final release of Dead Again. We are sorry for any inconvenience we may have caused you."

Check out the video for "September Sun" below.

Dead Again was engineered, mixed, and mastered by Mike Marciano in 2006 at System Two Studios in Brooklyn, NY. The album was produced by Peter Steele and Josh Silver who also aided the mixing of the record.

The following formats are available for pre-order:

- CD Jewels

- Long Box

- Tinted Green Cassette

- LP

* Green In Bottle Green w/ Black Splatter

* Olive Black Swirl

* Mint Swirl w/ Black Splatter

* Green White Swirl

* Olive Green

Pre-order your physical copy of Dead Again here. Stream Dead Again here.

Dead Again tracklisting:

"Dead Again"

"Tripping A Blind Man"

"The Profit Of Doom"

"September Sun"

"Halloween In Heaven"

"These Three Things "

"She Burned Me Down "

"Some Stupid Tomorrow"

"An Ode To Locksmiths"

"Hail And Farewell To Britain"

Bonus tracks:

"Everything Dies" (live)

"My Girlfriend’s Girlfriend" (live)

"Black Sabbath" (intro) / "Christian Woman" (live)

"Love You To Death" (live)

"Black No. 1" (Little Miss Scare-All) (live)

"Anesthesia" (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

"Christian Woman" (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

"Love You To Death" (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

"Kill You Tonight" (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

"September Sun" video: