TÝR Announces Battle Ballads North American Headlining Tour 2024

Faroe Islands-based folk metal collective Týr will return to North American stages next Spring. The Battle Ballads headlining tour, named in honor of their upcoming new full-length of the same name, begins March 28 in Baltimore, Maryland and makes its way through over two dozen cities, coming to a close on April 26 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Support will be provided by Trollfest, Æther Realm, and The Dread Crew Of Oddwood. The tour marks Týr's first North American run since 2019.

Comments the band, "It is with great joy that we announce our return to the US and Canada. It's been too long, and we have missed the people, the cities, and the vast landscapes dearly. It warms our heathen hearts to think that we will soon see all your familiar faces again, and probably, hopefully, a few people we have not seen before. We will bring our lighthearted neighbors, Trollfest from Norway, with us, as well as your metal compatriots, Æther Realm, and The Dread Crew Of Oddwood. See you soon!"

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 24, at 12:00pm EST/9:00am PST. See all confirmed dates below.

More info on Týr's Battle Ballads album, set for release in the spring of 2024, will be unveiled in the new year. In the meantime, view the cover art by Gyula Havancsak:

Tour dates:

March

28 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

29 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater

30 – Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs

31 – Quebec City, QC – La Source De La Martinière

April

1 – Montreal, QC – Studio TD

2 – Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey

3 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

4 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

5 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

6 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater

7 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater

8 – Regina, SK – The Exchange

9 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

10 – Calgary, AB – Dickens

12 – Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

13 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

14 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

15 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

16 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720

17 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

18 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

20 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

21 – Dallas, TX – The Granada

22 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

24 – Orlando, FL – Conduit

25 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

26 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

(Photo – Gaui H.)