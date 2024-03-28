TÝR Releases "Dragons Never Die" Video / Single

Faroe Islands-based Viking metallers Týr unveil their latest single, "Dragons Never Die." The track comes by way of the band's stunning ninth full-length studio album, Battle Ballads, set for release on April 12th via Metal Blade Records.

Týr has crafted an album that resounds with their trademark Viking metal sound -- a crushing, soaring, batch of classical embellished songs that conjure images of galloping steeds, clashing swords, and hard-fought victories. At the same time, the band has experimented with new writing styles and musical techniques and created songs that are structurally simpler, yet musically more variegated. For founding frontman Heri Joensen, it's a clear illustration of how he plans to continue exploring different approaches in the future while staying true to the spirit of thunderous Viking metal.

"We consciously decided to make this a more direct album with songs that are easier for listeners to get right away than some of the stuff on our last album, or maybe even on our 2006 album Ragnarok, which was very progressive," says Joensen. "With Battle Ballads, there are progressive elements here and there, but we tried to keep the songs based on one or two musical ideas each, and work on everything from there. So, in a way, it's more concise than our last album, but it's more epic because of the symphonic elements."

There's no escaping the masterfully meticulous blend of melody and savagery on Battle Ballads. Notes Joensen of the band's "Dragons Never Die" single, "The song starts with a long harmonic crescendo on drums and guitar reminiscent of classical Deep Purple, then shifts an eastern inspired melodic journey back in time with wordless singalong parts, going into a rhythmically simple and stomping verse about a gold-grabbing dragon and a protagonist set on defeating it. It's a fast and riveting chorus. The metal story progresses and culminates into a face melting solo. With the last chorus, the protagonist finds that becoming rich beyond measure just makes him the next dragon."

As much as Týr would have liked to write, rehearse, and record with a symphony, scheduling conflicts made it impossible. So they did the next best thing. Joensen sent the band's ten thunderous compositions to a Danish colleague, Lars Winther, in England, who added the orchestral samples, paying close attention to the tone and tempo of the songs so the violins, violas, cellos, woodwinds, and horns complimented the traditional rock instruments. When the samples were all in place, the album sounded impressive, but the tones weren't perfectly blended. So, Týr sent the album to veteran producer Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, The Black Dahlia Murder, Amaranthe) in Denmark to put together the final mix.

Battle Ballads features the stunning artwork of by Gyula Havancsak and will be released on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Sea Blue Smoke (US)

- Maroon Marbled (EU - Ltd. 800)

- 180g Black (EU - Ltd. 500)

- Thunderous Sky Blue Marbled (EU - Ltd. 300)

- Teal Green Melt With Red Splatter (EU - Ltd. 200)

- Flame Splattered (EU - Ltd. 200)

Pre-order here.

Battle Ballads tracklisting:

"Hammered"

"Unwandered Ways"

"Dragons Never Die"

"Row"

"Torkils Døtur"

"Vælkomnir Føroyingar"

"Hangman"

"Axes"

"Battle Ballad"

"Causa Latronum Normannorum"

"Hammered" video:

"Axes" video:

Týr will return to North American stages this spring. The Battle Ballads headlining tour begins March 28 in Baltimore, Maryland and makes its way through over two dozen cities, coming to a close on April 26 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Support will be provided by Trollfest, Æther Realm, and The Dread Crew Of Oddwood. The tour marks Týr's first North American run since 2019.

Tour dates:

March

28 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

29 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

30 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs

31 - Quebec City, QC - La Source De La Martinière

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD

2 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

3 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

4 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

12 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

16 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

17 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

18 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

20 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

21 - Dallas, TX - The Granada

22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

26 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

(Photo - Gaui H.)