U.D.O. Announce Touchdown US/Canada Tour; VIP Upgrades Available

German heavy metal icons, U.D.O., will return to North America this fall on the Touchdown US/Canada Tour. The journey will commence on November 3 in Frenchtown, New Jersey and makes its way through nearly two dozen cities, closing on December 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Tickets, as well as VIP upgrades which include a meet and greet with U.D.O., a photo-op, autographs, and more are available now, here. See all confirmed dates below.

U.D.O. Touchdown US/Canada Tour:

November

3 - Arties Bar and Grill - Frenchtown, NJ

4 - The Vault Music Hall - New Bedford, MA

5 - Reverb - Reading, PA

8 - The Southport Music Hall - Jefferson, LA

9 - Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

11 - Royal Oaks Event Center - San Antonio, TX

12 - Trees - Dallas, TX

15 - The 44 - Glendale, AZ

16 - Whiskey A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

17 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

18 - Stages - Santa Ana, CA

20 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

22 - The Rick House - Denver, CO

24 - The Vixen - McHenry, IL

25 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

26 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

28 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

29 - Les Foufounes Electroniques - Montreal, QC

30 - Lees Palace - Toronto, ON

December

1 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

3 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

4 - Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI

7 - Angel City Music Hall - Manchester, NH

U.D.O. - featuring legendary vocalist Udo Dirkschneider, drummer Sven Dirkschneider, guitarists Fabian Dee Dammers and Andrey Smirnov, and bassist Peter Baltes - released their latest studio album, Touchdown, last month via Atomic Fire Records.

Order Touchdown in the physical format of your choice, psave it on your favourite DSP or order it digitally, here.

Tracklisting:

"Isolation Man"

"The Flood"

"The Double Dealer's Club"

"Fight For The Right"

"Forever Free"

"Punchline"

"Sad Man's Show"

"The Betrayer"

"Heroes Of Freedom"

"Better Start To Run"

"The Battle Understood"

"Living Hell"

"Touchdown"

"Fight For The Right" lyric video:

"Touchdown" video:

"Forever Free" lyric video:

(Photo - Martin Häusler)