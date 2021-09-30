U.D.O., DIRKSCHNEIDER Guitarist ANDREY SMIRNOFF Reveals New Solo Single / Video "Djentology"

Composer, arranger and current guitarist for German heavy metal monsters U.D.O. and Dirkschneider, Andrey Smirnoff has issued a video for "Djentology", the fourth single from his new solo album, Electric Gravity, released September 10, 2021.

"Most of you know me as a classic heavy metal guitarist, but my recent instrumental album Electric Gravity tells a different story," says Andrey. "'Djentology' is my modern and progressive alter ego. In this video, I teamed up with two amazing and talented professors of Djentology."

"Electric Gravity is a very honest and personal album," continues Smirnoff. "It's me and my guitar. All these years I've been writing songs, imagining the singer's voice. But this time, I let the song choose it's own path. I exposed my feelings through my guitar, my happiness and frustration, tranquillity and anxiety, love and hate... I guess this album is 50 shades of me."

The cover art for Electric Gravity can be seen below.

