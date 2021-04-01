U.D.O., DIRKSCHNEIDER Guitarist ANDREY SMIRNOFF Reveals New Solo Single / Video "Dream It Out Loud"

Composer, arranger and current guitarist for German heavy metal monsters U.D.O. and Dirkschneider, Andrey Smirnoff has released the second single "Dream It Out Loud" from his upcoming solo album, Electric Gravity

"Living in a world of restrictions and pressure, we all need something that cannot be taken away from us. Our dreams - wildest and brightest, never stop chasing them. Many beautiful things have started that way. So let's "Dream It Out Loud" with me, my friends!" - Andrey Smirnoff

"I like creating music and I always wanted to put out an instrumental solo record," says Andrey Smirnoff. "Last year was a bit chaotic and strange, but it gave me the time to give all my attention to this album. I wanted to give my guitar a lead vocal ability and make it sing. As an active musician I always have ideas on my mind. A few more guitar singles with music video are coming soon, and the digital release of my album is planned for September 2021."

The cover art for Electric Gravity can be seen below.

"Dream It Out Loud" was preceded by "Samurai", released in March.

For further details, follow Andrey Smirnoff on Facebook.