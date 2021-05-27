U.D.O., DIRKSCHNEIDER Guitarist ANDREY SMIRNOFF Reveals New Solo Single / Video "Light And Shadow"

Composer, arranger and current guitarist for German heavy metal monsters U.D.O. and Dirkschneider, Andrey Smirnoff has released the third single "Light And Shadow" from his upcoming solo album, Electric Gravity.

"This track is a celebration of all forms of arts: heavy metal fury and classical music elegance; roaring brutality of a guitar and sensitive beauty of a dancer," comments Andrey Smirnoff. "Since my childhood I was surrounded by classical music, back then I didn't fully understand its power. Only when I discovered neoclassical metal, all pieces came together. It's still my passion."

"I like creating music and I always wanted to put out an instrumental solo record," says Andrey Smirnoff. "Last year was a bit chaotic and strange, but it gave me the time to give all my attention to this album. I wanted to give my guitar a lead vocal ability and make it sing. As an active musician I always have ideas on my mind. A few more guitar singles with music video are coming soon, and the digital release of my album is planned for September 2021."

The cover art for Electric Gravity can be seen below.

