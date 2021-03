U.D.O., DIRKSCHNEIDER Guitarist ANDREY SMIRNOFF Shares Solo Single / Video "Samurai"

Composer, arranger and current guitarist for German heavy metal monsters U.D.O. and Dirkschneider, Andrey Smirnoff has released the first single "Samurai" from his upcoming solo album, Electric Gravity.

"Samurai" features Andrey Smirnoff on guitar and bass, Corvin Bahn on keyboards, and Sergey Serebrennikov on drums. The track was mixed and mastered by Max Morton. For further details, follow Andrey Smirnoff on Facebook.