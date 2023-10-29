U.D.O. Postpones North American Tour To 2024

German heavy metal icons, U.D.O., were supposed to return to North America this fall on the Touchdown US / Canada Tour. The journey was slated to commence on November 3 in Frenchtown, New Jersey and make its way through nearly two dozen cities, closing on December 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

However, BraveWords has just received the following statement from U.D.O.:

"It is with a very heavy heart that we have to announce that the upcoming U.D.O. Tour of the US & Canada has had to be pushed back to 2024. This decision is due to an insurmountable combination of logistical, cargo, and rental equipment problems which make it impossible for U.D.O. to perform the shows as scheduled. Thanks and sorry again for any inconvenience."

The Toronto, Ontario show scheduled on November 30, 2023 at Lee's Palace will now to move to October 3, 2024. Rescheduled dates for the rest of the tour should be announced shortly.

Refunds will be available for a week until November 6, 2023. Otherwise, all tickets will remain valid for the respective rescheduled shows.

U.D.O. - featuring legendary vocalist Udo Dirkschneider, drummer Sven Dirkschneider, guitarists Fabian Dee Dammers and Andrey Smirnov, and bassist Peter Baltes - recently released their latest studio album, Touchdown, via Atomic Fire Records.

Tracklisting:

"Isolation Man"

"The Flood"

"The Double Dealer's Club"

"Fight For The Right"

"Forever Free"

"Punchline"

"Sad Man's Show"

"The Betrayer"

"Heroes Of Freedom"

"Better Start To Run"

"The Battle Understood"

"Living Hell"

"Touchdown"

"Fight For The Right" lyric video:

"Touchdown" video:

"Forever Free" lyric video:

(Photo - Martin Häusler)