U.D.O. Premier Music Video For New Single "Prophecy"

"Game Over!“ That’s what rock icon Udo Dirkschneider (original voice of iconic band Accept) proclaims on his upcoming new U.D.O. record, to be released on October 22 via AFM Records. A video for the new single, "Prophecy", can be found below.

The statement behind has got many different meanings. But one thing becomes clear immediately: U.D.O. is not doing things by halves and so they give everything they have. During hundreds of shows worldwide, some of them in the most remote places of Russia and South-America, the band has become one unit and a conglomerate of passionate musicians and friends. Each of them knows exactly, when and how to play his instrument to match to the sound of the band perfectly. All the songs on this record feature a distinctive character, that convinces today as well as it will convince tomorrow.

Available as Digipak, Coloured Ltd. Vinyl, Ltd. Boxset + Digital. Pre-order here.

Cover by Bernd Möller, Hiko Kramer.

Tracklisting:

"Fear Detector"

"Holy Invaders"

"Prophecy"

"Empty Eyes"

"I See Red"

"Metal Never Dies"

"Kids And Guns"

"Like A Beast"

"Don’t Wanna Say Goodbye"

"Unbroken"

"Marching Tank"

"Thunder Road"

"Midnight Stranger"

"Speed Seeker"

"Time Control"

"Metal Damnation"

"Prophecy" video:

"Kids And Guns" lyric video:

"Metal Never Dies" video: