U.D.O. Release Guitar Playthrough Video For New Single "Forever Free"

Heavy metal quintet U.D.O. - fronted by legendary singer Udo Dirkschneider and officially completed by former Accept bassist Peter Baltes in April - recently announced their new studio album, Touchdown, due out on August 25 via Atomic Fire Records. It features 13 tracks which cement the fact that the group surely belongs to the all-star team of the scene.

U.D.O. have released a guitar playthrough video for the single, "Forever Free". Watch Andrey Smirnov perform the song below:

Tracklisting:

"Isolation Man"

"The Flood"

"The Double Dealer's Club"

"Fight For The Right"

"Forever Free"

"Punchline"

"Sad Man's Show"

"The Betrayer"

"Heroes Of Freedom"

"Better Start To Run"

"The Battle Understood"

"Living Hell"

"Touchdown"

"Forever Free" lyric video:

U.D.O. / Dirkschneider live:

July

21 - Pförring, Germany - Open Air Pförring

August

12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock*

17 - Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle Open Air

20 - Vallamand (VD), Switzerland - Rock The Lakes

September

16 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Beast of Rocks @ Stadthalle

October

7 - Würzburg, Germany - Keep It True Rising III @ Posthalle*

22 - Linz, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Tabakfabrik

29 - Salzburg, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Messezentrum

* as Dirkschneider

U.D.O. / Dirkschneider are:

Udo Dirkschneider - vocals

Andrey Smirnov - guitar

Sven Dirkschneider - drums

Fabian Dee Dammers - guitar

Peter Baltes - bass

(Photo - Martin Häusler)