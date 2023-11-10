U.D.O. - Rescheduled Touchdown US/Canada Tour Set For Fall 2024

German heavy metal veterans U.D.O., who were recently forced to postpone their planned 2023 North American tour, are pleased to reveal the rescheduled dates fo fall 2024.

The journey will commence on September 6 in Frenchtown, New Jersey and makes its way through two dozen cities, closing on October 12 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Tickets, as well as VIP upgrades which include a meet and greet with U.D.O., a photo-op, autographs, and more are available here.

Tickets purchased for the previous 2023 shows will be honoured on their respective rescheduled dates. See all confirmed dates below.

U.D.O. Touchdown US/Canada Tour:

September

6 - Artie's - Frenchtown, NJ

7 - The Vault - New Bedford, MA

8 - Reverb - Reading, PA

11 - Southport Music Hall - Jefferson, LA

12 - Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

14 - Rolling Oaks Event - San Antonio, TX

15 - Trees - Dallas, TX

17 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

18 - The 44 - Glendale, AZ

20 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

21 - Stages - Santa Ana, CA

22 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

23 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

25 - Rickhouse - Denver, CA

27 - The Vixen - Mchenry, IL

28 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

October

1 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

2 - Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

3 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

4 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

5 - Q & Z Expo - Ringle, WI

6 - Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI

9 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

12 - Angel City Music Hall - Manchester, NH

(Photo - Martin Häusler)