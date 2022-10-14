U.D.O. Streaming "Wilder Life" From Upcoming Career-Spanning "Best Of" Collection, The Legacy

Rounding off a special anniversary year for the band (35 years since foundation of the group as well as launching the debut album Animal House) and its fearless leader & voice Udo Dirkschneider (who turned 70 this April), November 18 will see German heavy metal legends U.D.O. release an extensive career-spanning "best of" compilation, titled The Legacy.

After the first single "Dust And Rust" (streaming below), another milestone is created with the new track, "Wilder Life". It was previously released on the exclusive Japanese version of U.D.O.'s last album, Game Over. Now the whole world can look into the "crazy mind" of frontman Udo Dirkschneider while following the driving & thrilling beat of the song. We celebrate 35 years of rock history and shout the lyrics out loud: Burning - let those good times roll.

With such a rich, high class catalogue gathered within the past three and a half decades, it’s simply an impossible task to compile a double CD of material and satisfy everyone, but The Legacy is by far the most extensive retrospective the band has ever released, featuring 33 tracks overall and including songs from all U.D.O. studio albums. Among these 33 tracks are 4 rare songs which a lot of U.D.O.‘s loyal followers will hear for the first time here.

The Legacy proves that U.D.O. produced classics throughout their entire career. Their longevity and quality of output is almost unmatched within the Heavy Metal scene.

Tracklisting:

CD 1:

"Fear Detector"

"Metal Never Dies"

"Wilder Life" (rare bonus track)

"Pandemonium"

"One Heart One Soul"

"Make The Move"

"What A Hell Of A Night" (rare bonus track)

"Pain"

"Decadent"

"Falling Angels" (rare bonus track)

"Metal Machine"

"Steelhammer"

"Dust And Rust" (rare bonus track)

"I Give As Good As I Get"

"Rock’n’Roll Soldiers"

"Dominator"

CD 2:

"Mastercutor"

"Vendetta"

"24/7"

"Blind Eyes"

"Man And Machine"

"Like A Lion"

"Shout It Out"

"Holy"

"Freelance Man"

"Independence Day"

"Metal Eater"

"Future Land"

"Blitz Of Lightning"

"We’re History"

"Break The Rules"

"Go Back To Hell"

"They Want War"

"Dust And Rust" (rare bonus track):