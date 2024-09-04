U.D.O. – Touchdown U.S. / Canada Tour Begins This Week With Support From MIDNIGHT HELLION, KILLDEVIL THEORY, POWER THEORY On Select Dates

German heavy metal veterans U.D.O. will kick off their long-awaited North American Fall headlining tour this week. The journey will commence on September 6th in Frenchtown, New Jersey and makes its way through two dozen cities, closing on October 10 in Columbus, Ohio.

Support will be provided by Midnight Hellion, KillDevil Theory, and Power Theory on select dates. Tickets, as well as VIP upgrades which include a meet and greet with U.D.O., a photo-op, autographs, and more are available at national-acts.com.

U.D.O. Touchdown US/Canada Tour:

September

6 - Artie's - Frenchtown, NJ

7 - The Vault - New Bedford, MA

8 - Reverb - Reading, PA

11 - Southport Music Hall - Jefferson, LA

12 – Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

14 – Fitzgerald’s - San Antonio, TX

15 - Trees - Dallas, TX

17 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

18 - The 44 - Glendale, AZ

20 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

21 - Stages - Santa Ana, CA

22 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

23 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

25 - Rickhouse - Denver, CA

27 - The Vixen - Mchenry, IL

28 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

29 – BMI Event Center – Versailles, OH

October

2 - Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

3 – Brass Monkey – Ottawa, ON

4 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

5 - Q & Z Expo - Ringle, WI

6 - Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI

9 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

10 – The King Of Clubs – Columbus, OH

(Photo - Martin Häusler)